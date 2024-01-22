holoride (RIDE) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. holoride has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $336,310.67 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, holoride has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,316.39 or 0.05848660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00074699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00026432 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02043136 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $225,569.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.