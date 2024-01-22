Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.05

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.05 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 18018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.24.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $8.70. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

