Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 91,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highland Copper

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

