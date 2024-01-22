Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 6,721 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

