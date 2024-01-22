Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $78.82. 2,306,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

