Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 914,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

