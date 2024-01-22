Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. 280,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

