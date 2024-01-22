Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

MPC traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $154.08. 1,296,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

