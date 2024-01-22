Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $2.17 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 293,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

