Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 62,575 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 272,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

