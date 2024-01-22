Head to Head Survey: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) versus Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Fission Uranium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 145.08%. Fission Uranium has a consensus target price of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 86.81%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Fission Uranium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Fission Uranium N/A -1.30% -1.30%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A -$93.57 million $0.23 19.87 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Fission Uranium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

