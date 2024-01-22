Head-To-Head Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) versus Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Todos Medical and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.01 -$43.31 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences $82.85 million 3.03 -$86.24 million ($1.27) -4.06

Todos Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Todos Medical and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.68%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Todos Medical has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Todos Medical and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A Sight Sciences -74.55% -43.37% -32.02%

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sight Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.