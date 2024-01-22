Head to Head Contrast: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) & Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial N/A 3.13% 0.39%

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oconee Federal Financial $16.85 million 4.59 $3.30 million $0.44 31.36

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Oconee Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oconee Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Oconee Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County. It offers deposit products, including demand, money market, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential and multi-family real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; mortgage loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.