HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lowered by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.47. 657,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,112. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.