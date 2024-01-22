HC Wainwright Raises Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $7.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.82. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 106.91% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 39,432 shares of company stock worth $389,928 over the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

