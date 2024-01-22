HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

