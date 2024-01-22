HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several research analysts have commented on HONE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.49 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $525.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

