Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.09%. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

