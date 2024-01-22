Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 187437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

