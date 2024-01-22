Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

