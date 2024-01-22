Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.66.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.