Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.66.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%.
Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.