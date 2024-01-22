Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Given New C$6.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Haivision Systems stock opened at C$4.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$3.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$134.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of C$35.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2399173 earnings per share for the current year.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.