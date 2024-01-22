GYEN One Day Volume Reaches $12,705.11 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $35.59 million and $12,705.11 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

