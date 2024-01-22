GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) & PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Head to Head Analysis

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) and PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GT Biopharma and PaxMedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$20.88 million ($0.30) -0.78 PaxMedica N/A N/A -$14.80 million ($24.42) -0.02

GT Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaxMedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GT Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 PaxMedica 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GT Biopharma and PaxMedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GT Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,389.36%. PaxMedica has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.73%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than PaxMedica.

Volatility & Risk

GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaxMedica has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of GT Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GT Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GT Biopharma and PaxMedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GT Biopharma N/A -125.05% -81.86% PaxMedica N/A -1,610.14% -458.85%

Summary

GT Biopharma beats PaxMedica on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

GT Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies. The company is developing GTB-3650, which is in preclinical studies that target CD33 on the surface of myeloid leukemias; and GTB-5550 that is in preclinical studies for treating patients with B7-H3 positive solid tumors. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a co-development partnership agreement with Altor BioScience Corporation for the clinical development of a 161533 TriKE fusion protein for cancer therapies; and a license agreement with the Regents of the University of Minnesota to develop and commercialize cancer therapies using TriKE technology. The company was formerly known as OXIS International, Inc. and changed its name to GT Biopharma, Inc. in July 2017. GT Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Brisbane, California.

About PaxMedica

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin, as well as other new chemical entities that are targeted and selective antagonists of purine receptor subtypes; and PAX-HAT-301 for the treatment of HAT. The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.