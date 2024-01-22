Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 3.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. 532,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,392,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million. Analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Further Reading

