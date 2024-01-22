Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.30

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 649788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.
Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
