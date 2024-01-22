Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 40,680 shares.The stock last traded at $38.93 and had previously closed at $38.32.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 87.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.