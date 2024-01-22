Glendon E. French III Sells 10,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pulmonx Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. 362,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

