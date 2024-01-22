Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

GBCI stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

