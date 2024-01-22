Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,658,000 after buying an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,598,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after acquiring an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $200.60 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

