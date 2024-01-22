Genpact (NYSE:G) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

G has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Genpact Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

