General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.09

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.09 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 130.79 ($1.66), with a volume of 237220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.83.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 332.99%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

