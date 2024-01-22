GateToken Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00011678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $466.43 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018369 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00023082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,230.49 or 0.99864756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00216759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,147,848 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,147,848.14550018 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.76705083 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $822,566.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

