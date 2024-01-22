Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $470.50

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.50 and last traded at $466.47, with a volume of 20073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 254.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

