Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 882,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,157 shares.The stock last traded at $44.67 and had previously closed at $46.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Futu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

