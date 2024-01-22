Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

