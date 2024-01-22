Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,885,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,714,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.