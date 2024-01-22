Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 6th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.48% of Fiserv worth $354,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,190,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. 31,736,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

