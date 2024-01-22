Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Down 10.8 %
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
