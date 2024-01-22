First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.39

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 28567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.45.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

