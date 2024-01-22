First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.

FM stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.2146033 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

