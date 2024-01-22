Financial Analysis: H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) vs. Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Pennon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of H2O Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for H2O Innovation and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H2O Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pennon Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

H2O Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given H2O Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe H2O Innovation is more favorable than Pennon Group.

This table compares H2O Innovation and Pennon Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H2O Innovation $189.12 million 1.48 -$970,000.00 ($0.01) -312.01 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 30.50

Pennon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H2O Innovation. H2O Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares H2O Innovation and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H2O Innovation -0.68% 5.82% 2.73% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H2O Innovation beats Pennon Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants. Its products include the FiberFlex open-source technologies for water treatment systems; the flexMBR for wastewater treatment systems; SILO system for wastewater and water reuse treatment; and FlexBox, a mobile fleet of water and wastewater treatment systems, such as containerized ultrafiltration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems. The company also offers specialty chemicals, consumables, and specialized products for the water industry, including RO membrane chemicals, such as antiscalants, flocculants, biocides, and cleaning chemicals; corrosion resistant equipment for desalination plants; flexible grooved-end couplings, fiberglass reinforced polyester cartridge filter housings, self-cleaning disc and screen filters, bag filters, cartridges, and strainers; and maple farming equipment. In addition, it operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment systems, distribution equipment, and associated assets. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. As of December 8, 2023, H2O Innovation Inc. was taken private.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

