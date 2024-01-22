Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Boosted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. 54,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.