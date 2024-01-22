Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fidelis Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

FIHL stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 58.12% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

