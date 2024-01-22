Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $477.32 million and $65.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00075067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,616,903 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

