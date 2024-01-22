Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $167,138.18 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $167,138.18 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018346 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00022958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,075.25 or 1.00254152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011721 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00206801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003900 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98097077 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $101,366.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

