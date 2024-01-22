Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

