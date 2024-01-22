Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,054.50.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,260.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $963.60. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $610.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,266.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

