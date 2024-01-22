F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.05% of F5 worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.90. 114,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.89. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $182.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

