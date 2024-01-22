Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.15. 64,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 579,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $728.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 593.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

